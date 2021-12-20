The Lawyer Who Shows up in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Has a History of Helping out Heroes

The blind lawyer from Hell's Kitchen has a penchant for helping the less fortunate build impossible cases, especially when his enhanced senses can act as a lie detector of sorts. The evidence stacked against Peter was damning, to say the least, but as long as Peter is being truthful about not killing anyone (which he is), Matt is able to sense that. While Peter still has to deal with the court of public opinion, the charges against him are dropped thanks to Matt.