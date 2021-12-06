Logo
Matt Murdock
Source: Netflix

Is Daredevil Heading Back to the MCU? 'Hawkeye' Hints at a Return

By

Dec. 6 2021, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Spoilers for Hawkeye Season 1, Episode 3 below!

Fans have come to love the characters in the MCU and accompanying shows. But not every series made is a direct part of the cinematic universe. One show that premiered on Netflix called Daredevil was about a blind hero named Matt Murdock who became known as Daredevil in the press.

Between 2018 and 2019, Daredevil, alongside all the other Marvel live-action shows then being released on Netflix, was canceled. But with new info coming out, fans are wondering if he's a part of the Marvel movies.

Is Daredevil in the MCU?

Daredevil is a Marvel character and is technically in the MCU, but he has yet to make an appearance in the movies or Disney Plus shows. The closest we do get to it is the Netflix Original show that premiered in 2015. It lasted for 3 seasons before it was canceled in 2018. The series, alongside Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders, got the ax before Disney Plus began streaming in November 2020.

Matt Murdock
Source: Netflix
For many, it was believed that these shows were canceled because they were Netflix Originals. When news came out that Disney was coming out with its own platform and Marvel was owned by Disney, there was hope that the shows would be picked up by the new streaming service. But Disney Plus has been around for more than a year, and there hasn't been any news about what would happen to Daredevil or his fellow heroes until now.

Daredevil connects with Disney Plus's 'Hawkeye.'

President of Marvel Kevin Feige has been talking about the possibility of Daredevil making his way into the MCU. "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," he said in an interview with Cinema Blend. But that's all we've got so far. He goes on to say that there's no timeline as to when that would happen.

Source: Instagram

But if you've been paying close attention, there's already been some context that's linked Daredevil to the MCU already. We know that the Disney Plus shows are a part of the MCU timeline, and Season 1, Episode 3 of Hawkeye introduces a character named Echo (Alaqua Cox). Her real name is Maya Lopez, and she's got a personal connection to a villain named Wilson Fisk.

Unfortunately, Maya was orphaned when her father was killed by Wilson, and anyone who's watched Daredevil knows that Wilson was the main antagonist in that show. Also, Daredevil makes references to "The Incident." This is also known as "The Battle of New York" and refers to the huge boss fight against Loki and the Chitauri that took place in The Avengers.

This was the first time the Avengers fought as a team, and it looks like all of New York City was destroyed in the process. So unless Disney decides to create a brand new show that would denounce the previous one, all of these characters have been in the MCU.

Even though Kevin said Charlie would come back to the MCU, Charlie may not want to. In an interview with Sirius XM, he said that he would be okay with someone else taking on the role, but he doesn't seem like he's against coming back either.

Source: Sirius XM

Charlie said that if Daredevil was to come back with a project, it would be "reimagined" and wouldn't be exactly like the character from the previous show. He called it an "upgraded version." But if nothing happens with the character going forward, "We still have three great seasons of television and we haven’t ruined it!"

