This Bad Guy is Back in the MCU Thanks to 'Hawkeye' [SPOILERS]

According to the Marvel Fandom, not too much is known about his upbringing, but it's said that he was "impoverished" and out of shape as a kid, potentially due to his father's drug addiction. These insecurities likely led Fisk to eventually take up bodybuilding.

Over time, Fisk took control of the East Coast mobs where his name became known. In the MCU, we see him wanting to expand his hold on crime. In Daredevil, his goal is to take over the Hell's Kitchen district of Manhattan, NY.