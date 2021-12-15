We Want to See Yelena Team Up With Clint Barton in the 'Hawkeye' Finale

However, if Yelena and Clint would just have a conversation, it's safe to assume that Yelena would realize Clint did the best he could to save Natasha. If anyone knows how determined Natasha was when she took on a mission, it's Yelena. After all, Yelena constantly teased Natasha in Black Widow over the former's desire to be a hero. We think that once Yelena and Clint come to an understanding, Yelena will team up with Clint and Kate to take down Hawkeye's actual villains.