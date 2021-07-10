Are We Sure Black Widow Is Really Dead? That 'Black Widow' Ending, Explained (SPOILERS)

It is implied that Black Widow not only serves as a satisfying conclusion to Natasha Romanoff's story, but it also provides the MCU with a new character to pick up the Black Widow mantle: in this case, Yelena Belova. Yelena is a former member of the Black Widow program and possesses the same skill set as Natasha, which makes her an easy candidate for the mantle.

Additionally, Variety revealed in December 2020 that Yelena's character would appear in the Hawkeye miniseries debuting on Disney Plus. Now, fans speculate that the reason for her appearance will make her an antagonist of the show, hunting down Clint Barton for his perceived crime of murdering her sister (fans of Avengers: Endgame know that in actuality, Natasha sacrificed herself.)

It sounds like while Natasha Romanoff's arc as Black Widow has ended, Yelena Belova will provide a much-needed successor for Marvel's Phase 4. Fans of the film have praised Florence Pugh's performance as Yelena specifically, even nicknaming her "Yelena Beloved" because of how popular the character has become. While there is no current release date for the Hawkeye show, rest assured, we will be tuning in!

Black Widow is out now in theaters and on Disney Plus with Premiere Access.