Is There a Chance That Tony Stark Will Appear in 'Black Widow'? Here's What We Know

It doesn't look like Tony is making an appearance in the flesh or in some multiverse alternate timeline kind of way. But that doesn't mean it won't happen. RDJ has always played around with answering these kinds of questions. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight about his movie Dolittle , he talked about possibly being in Black Widow.

"I mean, it would be nice if they notified me," Robert said in the interview. "Forewarned is forearmed. They can do anything now. This could be a deep-fake interview for all we know."

Most likely, Tony won't be making an appearance in Black Widow, but anything is possible, and it's not like RDJ flat-out denied it. And it could make sense. This movie is a prequel, so that means Tony will be alive when it takes place in the MCU timeline.