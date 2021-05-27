Sony to Continue 'Spider-Man' Solo Villain Movies With 'Kraven the Hunter'

Good villains always get the most love. People love their irreverence and their anger towards life or the hands that they were dealt. There's a reason there are tons of dudes with Joker tats on their bodies. And while everyone loves Spider-Man, there's no doubt that Venom's cooler. Heck, the Venom flick starring Tom Hardy managed to make over $800 million despite being critically panned.

So it makes sense that Sony's making a Kraven the Hunter flick. But what are the baddy's powers?