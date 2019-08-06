Is There Going to Be a 'Venom 2'? Here's What You Need to Know

Whether you asked for it or not, Tom Hardy is coming back as Eddie Brock/Venom in Venom 2, and Andy Serkis is set to the direct the film. If you remember, Venom (which grossed $856 million at the global box office) left the audience with a foreboding post-credits scene which hints to more Venom movies.

Eddie, who's secretly still hosting his slimy and powerful sidekick Venom, visits a cartoonishly secluded prison cage, where he meets bad guy Cletus Kasady (played by Woody Harrelson). "When I get outta here, and I will, there's gonna be carnage," Cletus says, wearing a bad orange wig. Will we see Eddie/Venom face Cletus in Venom 2? Here's what we know so far.

We do know who's directing Venom 2: Andy Serkis Andy, who you may know from Black Panther (he plays Ulysses Klaue) or Lord of the Rings (He's Gollum!) is confirmed to be directing Venom 2. It will be the actor's first time directing a comic book movie; according to IMDb, Andy has also directed Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, TV movie The Ruins of Empires, and Breathe. Three hours ago, Andy announced the news on Instagram, writing, "It's actually happening. I can feel it, the Symbiote has found a host in me, and I'm ready for the ride...Can't wait! Are you ready @tomhardy?"

Director Ruben Fleischer directed Venom in 2018. While Venom got a 29 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience actually gifted Venom with a decent 81 percent score. The movie wasn't groundbreaking, but people couldn't help but fall in love with Eddie Brock and Venom (both played by Tom Hardy). Luckily, it looks like Tom Hardy will be back for Venom 2.

Who's coming back to Venom 2?

It's 100 percent confirmed Tom Hardy will be in Venom 2, since, you know, he IS Venom. Most likely Woody Harrelson will be cast, since the first installment already set the actor up to be the villain. Woody also told Collider back when Venom was released that he's in "a little fraction of this movie, but I'll be in the next one, you know?" It's unclear whether Michelle Williams will be back, but the last we saw of her, her character and Eddie were back together. Some are wondering if Spider-Man will make a guest appearance (since Sony owns both franchises), and it's not totally farfetched. Look at all the crossover that happens in Marvel movies, after all. However, nothing has been hinted or confirmed as of yet.

The responses to Venom 2 have been positive—everyone is excited that Andy is directing and that Woody will most likely be coming back.

I was already stoked for Venom 2 but now I’m certifiably in all hype mode — Xzyliac E. Ariel (@Xzyliac) August 6, 2019

Congratulations you are the best and I am sure you will do a great job with Venom 2 ❤ — Silvia Fernanda (@silviafer28) August 6, 2019

When is Venom 2 coming out? Is there a trailer?