Which Marvel Actors Are Not Returning to Voice Their Animated Counterparts in 'What If...?'

Disney Plus’s Loki is almost over, but luckily, we have a new Marvel series to look forward to with What If…? Although the new series is created by Kevin Feige, it will not be canon. However, it still feeds our obsession with the multiverse by showing us MCU alternate realities. Basically, some characters become different heroes, and others’ entire stories never even happen.

To make a mega project like What If…? happen, Marvel uses animation to bring together all of its characters in one property. This way, we don’t have to get busy movie stars like Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd in the same room to make it work.

Plus, if anyone is unavailable to revive their role for What If…?, they can be easily replaced. So, who is part of the voice cast of What If…?, and which Marvel actors aren’t returning as voice actors for the new series?