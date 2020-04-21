Stanley Tucci’s First Wife Died of Breast Cancer More Than a Decade Ago

Although Stanley and Kate were married for 14 years, the relationship between them wasn’t always perfect. In 2002, Stanley left Kate and had an extended affair with actress Edie Falco . The affair eventually ended, though, and Stanley then returned to Kate and the two shared another seven years of marriage.

In an interview Stanley gave in 2016 to The Guardian, the actor said that the person he most wanted to apologize to was Kate. “We tried everything we could do to save her,” Stanley said. “I wish that I could have done more and that I could have been with her at the moment she passed away. I couldn’t be in that room, because I knew it would be so devastating that I wouldn’t be able to take care of the kids after.”