We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
edie-falco-gay-1581018133697.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Edie Falco's New Role in 'Tommy' Has Fans Questioning Her Sexuality

By

Actress Edie Falco is about to make a big move in her career by portraying Abigail "Tommy" Thomas, a former NYPD cop who moves to LA to become the first woman, and the first gay woman, police chief in the city. After her breakout roles as mob wife Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos and Jackie Peyton in Nurse Jackie, fans are curious about Edie's sexuality due to this new role and the fact that she was never married. Find out if Edie Falco is gay in real life below.

Is Edie Falco gay?

Edie Falco has never publicly come out as gay to the public. However, she has addressed her unconventional life (single with two adopted children). “I’m not sad about any of my life. It’s so unconventional. It doesn’t look anything like I thought it would," she once told The Daily Beast. "I really am just making it up as I go along. And it took me a long time to realize that’s OK."