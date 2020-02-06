Edie Falco's New Role in 'Tommy' Has Fans Questioning Her Sexuality

She continued, "Why would I want to head there? I want love in my life, no question about that. But I have a ton of it. My own kids have seen nothing but love and compassion and friendships that have been worked on diligently because friendships are like marriages in a lot of ways."

Her character is also not married in Tommy, but the show marks Edie's first gay on-screen kiss in her career. "I told the actress who becomes my girlfriend, ‘I want you to know that’s the first time I kissed a woman.’ She said, ‘Are you kidding?’” she told NY Post.

While speaking to Parade, she also said sexuality shouldn't be an issue in shows today. "Now we are quickly getting to the place where it’s not."