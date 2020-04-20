Cole Sprouse Clarifies He's NOT Cheating on Lili Reinhart, Thank You Very Much

Former child star Cole Sprouse has done a lot to ensure his private life remains private, despite being in the spotlight for most of his life. Almost all of his romantic relationships have happened out of the public eye, leaving much to be speculated when it comes to who the Riverdale star is dating.

His most public relationship has been with Lili Reinhart, though the pair have been on-again, off-again for quite some time now, making fans wonder about Cole's current relationship status.