'Riverdale' Has Been Renewed for Season 7 — Will It Be the Last? (SPOILERS)

Roberto also hinted at a "big battle" to come for the "soul of Riverdale." He said, "Well, I think what we'll discover is that sort of a big battle is brewing in Riverdale. We talked about it in the past, about the heart of Riverdale or the soul of Riverdale being at stake. This season, we're finding out that that is more literal than we've ever meant before. So they don't know it yet, but they're manifesting powers for a very specific reason."