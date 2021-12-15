Jason Bloom Was Murdered — How Is He Alive on the CW's Hit Drama 'Riverdale'?By Toni Sutton
The CW’s Riverdale aired its 100th episode on Dec. 14, and to celebrate the milestone, the series went all out. The episode brought an end to the crazy “Rivervale” event, but also paid tribute to the show’s comic book roots. Archie Andrews (AJ Kapa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and the rest of the gang went old-school and dressed up in the '50s outfits of their Archie Comics counterparts.
Even though the trippy world of Rivervale ended, fans still got an episode packed with total weirdness, just like the first few episodes of Season 6. In this unforgettable episode, Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) made an appearance. Say what now?! Isn’t he supposed to be dead? Keep reading to find out how he’s alive in the 100th episode and how he was murdered.
How Is Jason Blossom alive in the 100th episode of 'Riverdale'?
In the episode, audiences see Cheryl Blossom's (Madelaine Petsch) twin brother Jason, alive and well.
How?! Well, it probably has something to do with parallel universes. In this parallel universe, which Jughead believes was triggered by that pesky bed bomb, Jason has been alive the whole time.
Fans see him looking for answers during Episode 5. For those who don't remember, when the teen drama premiered in 2017, it began with the murder of Jason.
Cheryl and her brother go for a morning boat ride, but when they hit stormy weather, the force of the waves push them both out into the water. Cheryl makes it out alive, but her brother does not, and it is initially believed that Jason drowned.
However, a week later, when his body is found, it was revealed that Jason was murdered. He had a bullet wound in his head and rope marks on him, meaning he may have been tied up. Season 1 of Riverdale centers around finding out what happened to Jason. In the shocking Season 1 finale, audiences learn that Jason's real killer is his own father, Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope).
A videotape showed Jason tied up in a back room and Clifford shooting his child in the head. Clifford had wanted Jason to take over the family's maple syrup business, but when Jason found out that his father had been selling drugs through the company, he wanted no part of it.
Jason also threatened to tell everyone what his dad had been up to. Clifford was afraid of the secret getting out and hired Southside Serpent Mustang to capture Jason after he fell out the boat.
Jason isn't the only character who appears to have a different fate in this weird parallel universe of Rivervale. At one point, Jughead sees his own dead body. Yeah. I know.
This may have been the wildest Riverdale episode yet, what with the parallel lives and trying to save the universe(s) and that cut to the moment where Betty gets a warning about the bomb that's about to go off and change everything.
Riverdale will return on March 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.