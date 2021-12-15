Jason Bloom Was Murdered — How Is He Alive on the CW's Hit Drama 'Riverdale'?

Jason isn't the only character who appears to have a different fate in this weird parallel universe of Rivervale. At one point, Jughead sees his own dead body. Yeah. I know.

This may have been the wildest Riverdale episode yet, what with the parallel lives and trying to save the universe(s) and that cut to the moment where Betty gets a warning about the bomb that's about to go off and change everything.

Riverdale will return on March 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.