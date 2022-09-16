Who's Camila Mendes Dating? The 'Do Revenge' Starlette Revealed Her Relationship Status on TikTok

"A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other's enemies," the official synopsis for the film — which is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson — reads. While Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) plays the edgy new girl in this Hitchcock-ian black comedy, Camila plays the "it girl," Drea Torres.

We're here for all things Camila, so we couldn't help but wonder, who is she dating?