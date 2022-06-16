'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Pled Guilty to Second-Degree Murder

On Riverdale, Grantham appeared as Jeffrey in the episode "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam," which was Season 4, Episode 1, per IMDb. His character on the show was "responsible for the death of Fred Andrews, having hit him with his father's truck while Fred was on the side of the road lending a hand to a stranded woman," per the Riverdale Fandom Wiki.

Despite 37 acting credits to his name, Grantham has not appeared on Riverdale or in film or TV since 2019.