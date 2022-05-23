The TBK's Identity Is Still a Mystery on 'Riverdale' — Could He Be Someone We Already Know?

Right now on Riverdale, the TBK is still a mystery. Chances are, the big reveal will happen in the Season 6 finale or close to it. The killer is a man and he is often brought up on the show to remind viewers that yes, he still exists.

And no, Betty still hasn't caught him. But it's still her mission to do so, which means it's likely that fans will find out who the TBK is before the show ends for good.