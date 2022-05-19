Chairman and CEO of The CW Network Mark Pedowitz stated that the "iconic" series has "shaped and defined popular culture" in a press release.

“I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff,” Mark explained. "We had a long conversation with [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves…. We want to make sure it goes out the right way."