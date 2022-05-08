A Character From Cheryl’s Past Is Finally Coming to ‘Riverdale’ (SPOILERS)

Deadline reports that Heather is a librarian in Greendale who had a romance with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) when they were both in junior high.

“After tracking down Heather on social media, Cheryl gets in touch with her, much to [grandmother] Nana Rose’s [Barbara Wallace] disapproval,” the site adds. “Then, when Heather re-enters Cheryl’s life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her emerging powers better.”