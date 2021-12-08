Nana Rose's Soul Is Now Locked Inside the Body of Cheryl Blossom in 'Riverdale' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 4 of Riverdale.

The intriguing life story of three generations of Blossom women has come to light in Season 6, Episode 4 of Riverdale. Split into three parts, the tight-paced episode explored the harrowing events affecting Abigail, Poppy, and Cheryl Blossom.

With each woman fighting against grave acts of injustice in the year Bailey's Comet passes through Riverdale — the rarity occurs every 65 years — the episode lifts the curtain on the Blossom family legacy. What happened to Cheryl and Nana Rose?