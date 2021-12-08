Nana Rose's Soul Is Now Locked Inside the Body of Cheryl Blossom in 'Riverdale' (SPOILERS)By Leila Kozma
Dec. 8 2021, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 4 of Riverdale.
The intriguing life story of three generations of Blossom women has come to light in Season 6, Episode 4 of Riverdale. Split into three parts, the tight-paced episode explored the harrowing events affecting Abigail, Poppy, and Cheryl Blossom.
With each woman fighting against grave acts of injustice in the year Bailey's Comet passes through Riverdale — the rarity occurs every 65 years — the episode lifts the curtain on the Blossom family legacy. What happened to Cheryl and Nana Rose?
Nana Rose's body died in Season 6 of 'Riverdale,' but her soul lives on in Cheryl.
Season 6, Episode 4 of Riverdale kicks off with a sequence exploring the strange love story of Abigail (Madelaine Petsch) and a teacher named Thomasina Topaz (Vanessa Morgan). Despite their initial disagreements, the two end up falling for each other. But a warlock ruins everything. How does Nana Rose (Barbara Wallace) come into the story? Hold tight.
A warlock named Finn forces Abigail to get married. Along the way, he murders Thomasina. Ultimately, Abigail tries to kill him so as to get rid of him once and for all, but Finn wins once again.
In essence, he puts a curse on her, forcing her to spend the rest of her life in solitude, unloved. An immortal woman, Abigail later on transforms into a free time potion-maker named Poppy (Madelaine Petsch) and eventually, Cheryl.
Back in the present, Cheryl is spending an increasing amount of time looking after Nana Rose. She reaches out to an old friend from softball, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), who helps her prepare a transference spell — the exact same type she relied on in Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Cheryl's spirit takes up residence inside Nana Rose's body, while Nana Rose's spirit goes into Cheryl. Nana Rose's body dies with Cheryl's soul in it. The main idea behind the operation is to put Abigail's soul at rest and to do so, they need to kill the fleshy vessel inside which it is.
To recap: Cheryl was the newest reincarnation of Abigail, the poor woman still pining to have a go at a relationship with her long-lost love, Thomasina (to clarify: yes, Thomasina died at the hands of Abigail's scheming warlock of a husband), whose problems were solved once she died.
In essence, Abigail's soul went straight to the Sweet Hereafter — that's another CAOS reference for you — where it got the chance to finally hang out with Thomasina's soul.
Is Cheryl dead on 'Riverdale'?
In essence, Cheryl's soul died, but, Cheryl's soul was Abigail's soul all along.
"There was no Cheryl. Not really. Or there was but she was also Poppy and before that, she was Abigail Blossom," Sabrina relayed to Britta (Kyra Leroux).
What's next for Nana Rose? Will she get the chance to enjoy life sans curse, or is the story about to get even more complicated in the ultimate episode of the Rivervale event? There's only one way to find out.
