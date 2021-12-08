Reggie Made a Deal With the Devil in Season 6 of 'Riverdale' and All Hell Broke Loose

The fall premiere of the five-part Rivervale event has already taken the lives of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan). And they aren’t the only ones to die so far in Season 6.

In Season 6, Episode 3, Rivervale resident Reggie Mantle makes a dangerous money move that lands him six feet under. But is Charles Melton leaving Riverdale? Here’s what we know.