Camila Mendes and Charles Melton's on-Again off-Again Relationship Is on Again

Amid the mystery, murder, and miscellaneous madness that takes place in the town of Riverdale, there’s an occasional love story.

Along with Bughead and Falice, fans have long-awaited the day that Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) — affectionately known as Veggie — get back together. And shippers will be shocked to learn that it’s finally happening in the Season 6 premiere.