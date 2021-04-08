'Twin Peaks' Star Walter Olkewicz Passed Away at 72 Years Old

As previously mentioned, Walter underwent some truly difficult health battles over the last two decades. A lot of these issues focused on a series of knee surgeries, each one of which caused a more gravely dangerous infection. The culmination of these issues led to his death at the age of 72.

When Walter's health became too much to handle on a daily basis, he was bedridden and had to give up on his career as an actor. This was a perpetual state he remained in until his passing. While Walter's condition deteriorated, his son, screenwriter Zak Olkewicz, largely became a spokesperson for the famed actor, and was ultimately the one who first relayed the news of his death.

Now in the wake of his father's passing, Zak is speaking out again on his behalf. Despite not giving specific details, the screenwriter explained his father's condition leading up to his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. He did not share whether the family had established any funeral plans yet.

Aside from Zak, Walter is survived by his daughter-in-law, Katrina Rennells, and his grandchildren, Sadie and Declan Robert.