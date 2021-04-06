Paul Ritter Passed Away With an Undeniable Legacy as an Actor and a Family Man

Renowned star of Friday Night Dinner, Paul Ritter passed away tragically at the age of 54 on April 5, 2021. The actor, who left an undeniable mark on Hollywood throughout his career, was joined only by those closest to him at the time of his passing. This included his wife, Polly Ritter, and their two sons, Frank and Noah Ritter.

Paul was as successful as a doting husband and loving family man as he was accomplished in the public sphere. So, who exactly is Paul's family? Here's everything we know about his wife, kids, finances, and how he tragically passed.

Paul Ritter's wife, Polly, isn't a fan of the spotlight, but has always supported her husband.

Paul may be known internationally for his acting roles, but his wife, Polly, and their two sons, Frank and Noah, have always managed to evade the spotlight. Despite there not being much concrete information available about them, one thing is for sure: they were all by Paul's side until the very end.

Although Paul hadn't ever publicly spoken about his real-life family, the endearing way he spoke of the idea of family within the context of Friday Night Dinner was indicative of his love for his own.

"What I treasure is that it sort of feels like a family; there's a kernel of something real there," he explained about his on-screen family on Friday Night Dinner. Furthermore, Paul added, "We are all cocooned together in a suburban location for weeks on end, so 'the family who plays together stay together.'"

Source: YouTube