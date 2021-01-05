Adam Busby Asks Fans to "Refrain From Speculation" After Danielle Is Hospitalized

The always-busy and sometimes-complicated lives of husband and wife duo Danielle and Adam Busby and their six daughters are the focus of the TLC series Outdaughtered.

The docuseries debuted in 2016, when the couple's quintuplet daughters were just a year old and their eldest, Blayke, was a tot.

Six seasons later, Adam and Danielle have beaten the reality TV odds. They're still happily married, and their focus is has remained on raising their daughters.