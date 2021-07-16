The 'Big Brother' Live Evictions Aren’t Always a Huge Shock to Fans (SPOILERS)By Chrissy Bobic
Jul. 15 2021
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 23 of Big Brother.
There are a few things in life that are certain — death, taxes, and a Big Brother live eviction. Often, the person who ends up getting evicted comes as a surprise to fans. Other times, houseguest evictions are very predictable, and viewers are left breathing a collective sigh of relief.
Like other reality competition shows, Big Brother gets rid of players each week with a vote from the contestants themselves. Only, with this series, it's all done in the weekly live episode on Thursdays. And after multiple commercial breaks and Diary Room commentary about the votes, it's revealed who is booted off.
So, who was the latest person to get evicted from 'Big Brother'?
July 15's episode saw the first eviction of the season. It came down to Alyssa Lopez of the Kings and Travis Long of the Queens, but who ultimately went home? Travis played hard and, well, sexily. Despite giving Kyland Long a lap dance for his 30th birthday, he still ended up on the chopping block.
But his campaign to stay on the show fell a little flat. He chose to give his "save me" speech shirtless and uttered a rather cringe-worthy joke about the strange stains on his bedsheets. Yeah, sure, it's just shaving cream, Travis.
He was evicted by a vote of 11 to two. The only hold-outs were Derek Frazier and Tiffany Mitchell, Tiffany being one of Travis's Queens teammates. Check this space next Thursday to see who will be the second out of the house.
There are also surprise double evictions on 'Big Brother' each season. When will we see one?
Although weekly evictions are par for the course in the Big Brother house, one thing that's less predictable is a double eviction. These can pop up at any given point throughout the season, though they usually come later and are often used after a Thursday eviction has been canceled or after a player has returned to the game through some new twist.
There's no guarantee of either of the latter happening in Season 23, but a double eviction on Big Brother is pretty exciting for most longtime fans. The way it works is that the standard weekly vote and eviction happens, but right after it, there's a quick Head of Household competition, then a nomination ceremony. After that, the houseguests hurry through a veto competition and veto ceremony.
Then, the houseguests are tasked with voting another person out of the house on the same night. It's a sort of unexpected (but also something sometimes expected, if you ask super fans) moment that can happen at any time.
Like most things with Big Brother, evictions, in general, are pretty high stakes.
