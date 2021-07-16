The 'Big Brother' Live Evictions Aren’t Always a Huge Shock to Fans (SPOILERS)

July 15's episode saw the first eviction of the season. It came down to Alyssa Lopez of the Kings and Travis Long of the Queens, but who ultimately went home? Travis played hard and, well, sexily. Despite giving Kyland Long a lap dance for his 30th birthday, he still ended up on the chopping block.

But his campaign to stay on the show fell a little flat. He chose to give his "save me" speech shirtless and uttered a rather cringe-worthy joke about the strange stains on his bedsheets. Yeah, sure, it's just shaving cream, Travis.

He was evicted by a vote of 11 to two. The only hold-outs were Derek Frazier and Tiffany Mitchell, Tiffany being one of Travis's Queens teammates. Check this space next Thursday to see who will be the second out of the house.