Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Throwing Competitions in 'Big Brother' Sounds Risky — but It Can Be a Smart Strategy Throwing comps in 'Big Brother' is a pretty manipulative strategy. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 24 2024, Published 12:33 p.m. ET Source: CBS

From voting with the house to forming one giant alliance, several controversial strategies define the modern era of Big Brother. However, one tactic universally condemned by fans is when houseguests purposefully throw competitions.

Article continues below advertisement

Throwing competitions sounds like a terrible idea, especially in a high-stakes environment where you're competing against 15 other houseguests for the chance to win $750,000. So, why do some houseguests choose to do it? And are the Big Brother houseguests even allowed to throw comps, or is it against the rules? Here's what we know.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Are 'Big Brother' houseguests allowed to throw comps?

Let's get to the point: There is no rule prohibiting Big Brother houseguests from throwing competitions. So, yes, they are allowed to throw competitions and lose on purpose if they choose to do so.

While it might seem like a bad idea, throwing comps can be a decent strategy. It allows a houseguest to stay under the radar, avoid becoming a target, and even help their alliance members win instead. Ultimately, it's a form of strategic manipulation in the game!

Article continues below advertisement

Many 'Big Brother' players often throw the early Head of Household competitions.

More often than not, Big Brother players throw the early Head of Household competitions to position themselves for future wins, as houseguests can't hold the HoH title two weeks in a row. Plus, the houseguests want to sidestep the immediate responsibility and scrutiny that come with early power in the game.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

By initially avoiding the spotlight, those who throw the first few HoH competitions focus on forming alliances, gathering information, and navigating the chaotic house dynamics without drawing unnecessary attention or making enemies too early.

As the game moves toward the finale, winning the HoH title becomes vital to securing a spot in the last stretch. These later wins let houseguests take charge of the nominations, ensure their safety, and maneuver strategically by targeting big threats or gaining favor with potential jury members (who are usually bitter).

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

So, the transition from deliberately losing competitions to actively competing to win each one highlights the evolving changes in the game and demonstrates how the houseguests adjust their strategies to maximize their chances of winning the grand prize.

Article continues below advertisement

'Big Brother 26' player Kenney wants to throw a comp so Matt can win.

Week 1 of Big Brother 26 is wrapping up, and as we approach the live eviction episode, the nominees are Kenney Kelley, Kimo Apaka, and Matt Hardeman (this season, the HoH must nominate three houseguests instead of the usual two).

Ahead of the eviction, the nominees will compete in the new AI Arena Competition, where the winner secures safety while the other two face the eviction vote. Now, according to the live feeds, Kenney is considering throwing the competition to let Matt win because they've already developed a close bond during their time together in the house.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

Angela Murray, the current HoH, advises Kenney against this move, telling him it could destroy his game. However, Kenney insists he feels it's the right thing to do. Hopefully, he's just playing Angela because this sounds like an awful strategy. After all, he's in the game for himself and the chance to win $750,000 — why risk that opportunity to help someone he's only known for a little over a week?!