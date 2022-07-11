'Big Brother' Spoilers: Here's What Went Down in the Latest Veto Ceremony

And, according to the live feeds, Michael works hard in the Veto competition, which airs in the Wednesday episode, to prove how hard he really is playing.

The Big Brother Veto spoilers ahead of the episode tell us that Michael wins the Power of Veto. He will undoubtedly use it on himself to take himself off the block. And that will leave Daniel in the uncomfortable position of naming a replacement nominee. It's especially difficult because Daniel is limited on who he can put on the block now.