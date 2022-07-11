'Big Brother' Spoilers: Here's What Went Down in the Latest Veto Ceremony
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 24 of Big Brother.
Season 24 of Big Brother is off to a dramatic start. It didn't take long for an all-girls alliance to form (which almost never works, by the way) and we have more than one houseguest with blood on their hands already. But what fans want to know right now is if there are any Veto spoilers for Big Brother.
Thanks to the live feeds, a lot of details about the game are released to the public before they make it to air. There's only one live episode on TV per week, which means that viewers often know who wins the Power of Veto, who is nominated for eviction, and sometimes who wins Head of Household before we see it on the show. And the first Veto of the season is no different.
What are the spoilers for 'Big Brother 24's latest Veto ceremony?
The Season 24 premiere ends with the first HOH of the season crowned. Right now, Daniel Durston is the HOH and he initially nominates Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner. Daniel explains on the show that he chose these particular houseguests because he feels they didn't talk enough game with him, which Michael calls out in the Diary Room as "bullsh-t."
And, according to the live feeds, Michael works hard in the Veto competition, which airs in the Wednesday episode, to prove how hard he really is playing.
The Big Brother Veto spoilers ahead of the episode tell us that Michael wins the Power of Veto. He will undoubtedly use it on himself to take himself off the block. And that will leave Daniel in the uncomfortable position of naming a replacement nominee. It's especially difficult because Daniel is limited on who he can put on the block now.
Paloma Aguilar, Brittany Hoopes, Alyssa Snider, and Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli are all part of the Backstage Boss twist. As the "boss," Pooch can't be nominated for eviction. The three Backstage Pass holders can't be nominated or put up as replacement nominees. That eliminates four possible replacements for Michael's spot on the block right away.
Daniel and Nicole Layog have a final two deal, so she's also safe. Daniel is also working with Pooch and Matt Turner. So as it stands, Daniel will probably put one of the female houseguests up on the block when Michael inevitably takes himself off thanks to his Veto win.
Right now, fans believe that female houseguest is Taylor Hale, who has been targeted by both the men and women in the house despite her efforts with her social game.
The 'Big Brother' live feeds offer a closer look at the show.
Most of the Big Brother spoilers come from the live feeds. They're part of subscribers' accounts on Paramount Plus and they offer a peek into the game that fans who just watch the show don't get. And knowing Power of Veto spoilers ahead of the weekly Veto episode is one perk of keeping up with the live feeds.
Watch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.