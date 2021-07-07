Watching the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds Is a Little Different in 2021

Watching the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds Is a Little Different in 2021By Chrissy Bobic
Jul. 7 2021, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Every Big Brother fan looks forward to the season premiere each summer. But every Big Brother *super* fan anticipates the moment those live feeds go up and the real fun starts. Every season, including the much-anticipated Season 23 in 2021, there are live feeds of the houseguests that can be accessed online after each new episode airs and, usually, in between episodes too.
But first (as our fearless leader and host Julie Chen Moonves is iconic for saying), you'll need to know how to watch the Big Brother live feeds this time around. In the past, it was all about having an account on CBS All Access. For 2021, things are a bit different, and you'll want to get familiar with the new process.
'Big Brother' fans need to know how to watch the live feeds in 2021.
Starting with Season 23, Big Brother live feeds are available on the Paramount Plus app. It's not unlike the method from previous seasons, wherein fans would have to download the CBS All Access app and make a paid account to be able to watch the feeds. But it is a new app entirely and it does require a monthly payment of $4.99 to be able to enjoy the houseguests in all of their unfiltered glory.
After the July 7, 2021, season premiere of Big Brother airs on both CBS and the Paramount Plus app, you can then use the Paramount Plus app to watch the houseguests get to know each other better without the edited episodes to guide a certain narrative. It's with these live feeds that Big Brother fans are usually privy to inside jokes, a heads-up on alliances, and even some nifty spoilers before the episodes air.
The 'Big Brother' schedule for Season 23 is important to follow.
Like previous seasons of Big Brother, Season 23 is a doozy in terms of the showtimes and days. Whereas other TV shows, even reality series, might air once per week, Big Brother takes up three entire days on the network.
You can watch it on CBS or Paramount Plus at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays and Wednesdays and then again at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays for the live episode. However the live Thursday episodes do usually result in a delay in the feeds going back up afterward.
Can you watch the 'Big Brother' live feeds for free?
Unfortunately, there isn't really a way to hack the system or watch the Big Brother live feeds for free. You can, however, use the promo code "SPRING" for a free month of Paramount Plus if you just want to give the streaming app a try before you commit to anything further.
Sometimes the live feeds end up being worth a few months of paying for the service. Other times, you might find yourself a little too invested in watching the houseguests sleep at 3 a.m.
The important thing is that, even though things are a little different now, you can watch the Big Brother live feeds if you are so inclined. If not, you'll just have to watch the episodes blindly, with no live feed spoilers, like other fans.
Watch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.