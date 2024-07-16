Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother 26' Introduces Artificial Intelligence to the Series for the First Time The twists in Season 26 of 'Big Brother' involve AI technology. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 16 2024, Updated 1:44 p.m. ET Source: CBS

No season of Big Brother is without its twists, and Big Brother 26 is certainly no exception. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released some details about the season's theme and subsequent surprises, including something called BB Artificial Intelligence, or BBAI. But what is BBAI in Big Brother Season 26 and how might it affect the game this time around?

According to host Julie Chen Moonves in a video shared by CBS online, the season focuses on AI as its theme and as part of twists that can shake up the game. Viewers often wait for her iconic precursors of "but first" before she reveals details of the twists during any given season, so she didn't share too much before the premiere, but there are a few clues that have already been laid out about what BBAI is.

How does BBAI work on 'Big Brother'?

Julie explains in her Big Brother preview video before the premiere that BBAI is the focus of how the house is designed. According to her, the house might at first look like it's just designed in a modern way. But if you look more closely, you can see details of AI, like a room that appears to be designed by AI, and some futuristic components in the design of the house.

According to CBS, the BBAI theme "will deliver the most unpredictable season for houseguests." Like other themes that came before it, BBAI is all about incorporating specific aspects into the game through twists and competitions. There could even be AI-generated surprises in the house once the houseguests get comfortable.

Houseguests will also get the chance to decide together if they will welcome a seventeenth player into the game. It;s possible that this additional player is some form of AI, and that this is where BBAI plays its most significant role.

"From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, Big Brother loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes," Executive Producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a press release. "This summer's 'BB AI' theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy, and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of Big Brother."

'Big Brother 26' is set in the same filming location as recent seasons.

Although there are plenty of surprises and new faces in Season 26, thanks to an all-newbie cast, the one thing that remains the same is where Big Brother is filmed. Before any of the details were released about the season, fans theorized that Season 26 would be filmed in a brand new location to totally liven things up.

I forgot the theme is AI, that’s probably not the real cast #BB26 — Ana (@vanonymous23) July 15, 2024