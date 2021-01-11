Several 'Big Brother' Showmance Alums Have Had Babies Since Their Time on the Series

Several 'Big Brother' Showmance Alums Have Had Babies Since Their Time on the SeriesBy Shannon Raphael
Over the years, Big Brother has given viewers intense drama, epic backstabbing moments, and friendships that can turn on a dime. While there have also been a lot of showmances on the CBS reality series since it debuted in 2000, a few Big Brother couples have managed to make their relationships work when the cameras are no longer rolling.
In addition to the engagements and marriages that have resulted from the show, multiple alum couples have welcomed babies together.
From Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas to Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo's surprise pregnancy announcement, we've rounded up the most notable cast members who have grown their families after initially meeting on the show.
Keep reading for the list of Big Brother couples who have had babies together (and to learn what their current relationship statuses are).
1. Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo
Nicole, who appeared on the show three times, and Victor, who was on once, first locked eyes during Season 18. Their relationship was platonic at first, and the two began dating after their stint on the show. Their romance surprised some fans, as Nicole was viewed as a villain for voting out Ian Terry on Big Brother 22.
Like multiple other couples on this list, Victor and Nicole also appeared as a team on The Amazing Race, and they announced their engagement in 2019. Their 2020 wedding was postponed due to the pandemic.
The next title they can each add to their resumes is "parent."
The duo announced that they are expecting their first child together on Instagram in January of 2021. Their bundle of joy is due in July of 2021.
2. Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas
Rachel and Brendon are one of the O.G. Big Brother USA couples, and they appeared on two seasons of the CBS series together.
In addition to being housemates, the two also appeared on two seasons of The Amazing Race together. They placed third both times, and Rachel subsequently went on the show for a third time with her sister.
After getting married in 2012 (with the help of wedding planner David Tutera), Brandon and Rachel welcomed a daughter together named Adora in 2016.
Their son, Adler, arrived in November of 2020.
3. Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson
The 30-year-old Jessica first met Cody, an Air Force and Marine Corps veteran, on Season 19, and fans originally labeled their relationship as a classic showmance. The two proved the haters wrong, and they continued dating after the show.
They competed on Season 30 of The Amazing Race together in 2018, and they announced their engagement as the season was airing.
By September of that year, Cody and Jessica shared that they were expecting their first child together. (Cody also has a daughter from a previous relationship.) They got married the following month, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Maverick, in March of 2019.
Their second daughter, Carter York, arrived in October of 2020.
4. Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones
Sparks flew for the now-married couple on Season 13, even though Daniele was on the show with her dad, Dick Donato. They announced their relationship in 2011 after Dominic was evicted, and they swapped vows in 2013.
Their daughter, Tennessee Autumn, was born in August of 2018.
Most recently, Daniele went on Big Brother again for Season 22 in 2020, and she cited her daughter as her inspiration for returning.
5. Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder
After winning Big Brother 11, Jordan had more to celebrate than just her $500,000 prize money. She began dating co-star Jeff Schroeder in 2009, and the two moved to Los Angeles together in 2012.
In a move made for reality TV, Jeff proposed to Jordan in the backyard of the Big Brother house in 2014.
Though they originally intended on getting married in the fall of 2016, they pushed their nuptials up to March of that year. Their son, Lawson Keith, was born in October of 2016. Their second son, Layton Sarti, was born in September of 2018.
The family now lives in Colorado.
Though most Big Brother competitors enter the house for money or fame, some do walk away with something that is arguably more valuable (and potentially longer-lasting): love.