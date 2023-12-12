Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother's Britney and Nicole Have a History Outside of 'Reindeer Games' Britney and Nicole have a history outside of 'Big Brother Reindeer Games,' and fans want to know what Britney said about her fellow former houseguest. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 12 2023, Published 9:43 a.m. ET Source: CBS

The Gist: Nicole Franzel-Arroyo and Britney Haynes were friends outside of Big Brother prior to Reindeer Games.

They cleared the air in the premiere about Britney talking bad about Nicole online.

Both players agreed to put the past behind them to work together on Big Brother Reindeer Games.

The Big Brother spinoff Big Brother Reindeer Games features nine players from multiple seasons of the flagship series. Two of them, Nicole Franzel-Arroyo and Britney Haynes, might be working together now, but outside of the show, some beef went down between them when Britney talked about Nicole behind her back. But what did Britney say about Nicole before Big Brother Reindeer Games?

In the season premiere, Nicole and Britney sit down to hash things out. The trouble is, they say a lot without saying much at all. They allude to Britney talking about Nicole online and "saying mean things." However, due to what we can only assume is some clever editing, we don't hear any other details. The takeaway, though, is that Nicole forgives Britney and she's ready to move on.

What did Britney say about Nicole on 'Big Brother'?

When Britney and Nicole sit down to talk about what happened between them, they don't give too many details. Britney kind of, sort of apologizes and assures Nicole she doesn't have anything against her. And although Nicole sheds some tears, she agrees to forgive and forget. Neither have shared outside of the show what happened either, but it could have something to do with a tweet from fellow Big Brother powerhouse Janelle Pierzina.

In August 2020, she tweeted about Nicole's wedding invitation and accused Nicole and her now-husband Victor Arroyo of trying to have their wedding "comped" because they were allegedly charging guests a fee for the reception and hotel stay. At the time, Britney re-tweeted that. And there's a chance that more went down in terms of what Britney may have said about Nicole at the time. Luckily, everyone appears to have moved on.

Britney and Nicole talking things out without reallyyyy getting into what happened. #BBReindeerGames pic.twitter.com/AOgwVFPXur — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) December 12, 2023

There are also claims from fans that Nicole and Britney's beef stems from Nicole's mistreatment of fellow houseguest Ian Terry in Season 22 of Big Brother, which was an all-stars season. At the time, Nicole, along with other players, were seen on the live feeds mocking Ian, who is on the autism spectrum.

According to some Big Brother fans on Twitter, after that happened, Britney, who wasn't on the all-stars season, came to Ian's defense publicly and talked about Nicole and the other houseguests. Britney also allegedly hinted that Nicole and other players had talked game before the season even began.

Are Britney and Nicole friends now, after 'Big Brother Reindeer Games'?

Despite whatever went down between Britney and Nicole outside of Big Brother Reindeer Games, the former houseguests seem to be close again outside of the franchise. In December 2023, Nicole shared an Instagram post with a photo of her bruised legs from various Reindeer Games competitions. Britney commented, "Babe you missed the memo — feet are sold separately."