'Big Brother' May Not Be as Real as You Think It Is

Now that the hit show Big Brother is about to come back for us, we have another reason not to leave our homes. All the drama of being stuck in a house together makes all the seasons that much fun to watch, and this year, it will be even better for those who have a Paramount Plus subscription.

But one question still plagues the Big Brother series: Is it real? A lot of people have become more than a little untrusting of reality shows in general, so it makes sense that fans are a bit skeptical of the series. But what's happening behind the scenes at Big Brother?

In addition to that, an article in Screen Rant points out that Big Brother contestants find out that they're going to be on the show live via a phone call. To do this, there are cameras placed in the home to record their reactions. The article argues that to cut down on production costs, there's "simply no way" that CBS would place cameras in the homes of people who weren't selected to be on the show.

As TV Overmind points out, there are sources who claim the show is fake from the very beginning, with the winners of the season essentially being chosen before filming even begins. An article in Uproxx says that a former CBS employee allegedly accused one of the show's producers of faking it. Using a fake name, the person said that Allison Grodner rigged the show so that a friend of hers would win.

This year's 'Big Brother' cast has to team up to win.

In an interview with ET Canada, the host of Big Brother, Julie Chen Moonves, said that she's excited for the 23rd season of the show. When asked if there are any twists or turns that fans can look out for this time around, she said that the houseguests will have to team up if they want to reach the grand prize of $500,000.

"The big twist this year is that these houseguests are going to have to team up with each other in groups of four," Julie said. She went on to say that in the first night of Big Brother, those teams will be established along with 14 captains. This will be especially interesting for fans considering that everyone in the Big Brother house is a stranger to everyone else. But in the end, only one person can win.