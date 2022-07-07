The Backstage Boss Twist in 'Big Brother' Allows America to Influence the Game
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 24 of Big Brother.
During the premiere of Big Brother 24, the phrase "expect the unexpected" hit us like a freight train.
Throughout the episode, our trusty host — Julie Chen Moonves — informed viewers to stick around until the end of the night, as she would reveal an all-new twist to the houseguests who would surely shake up the game. And boy, was she right.
If you recall, Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli selected the Backstage Boss ticket at "BB Fest" during the Season 24 premiere. He then received a pass alongside some pretty incredible powers for the first week of the competition.
With that said, what is the Backstage Boss twist? Let's find out!
What is the Backstage Boss twist on 'Big Brother'?
Once Pooch discovered he had the Backstage Boss ticket, he was told to take a seat on the massive golden throne — unbelievably similar to that of the gold chair in Big Brother 7 (UK) — and await further instruction.
Following the HoH competition (find out who won here), Julie officially spilled the beans on the Backstage Boss twist.
Since he claimed the Backstage Boss ticket, Julie informed Pooch that he was sent "backstage" and received immunity for the entire first week. As a result, Pooch can not be nominated for eviction. But there's a catch. Pooch is ineligible to compete in any Week 1 competitions and will not be allowed to vote in the first eviction of the summer.
If you thought this twist only affected one houseguest, you forgot to "expect the unexpected." Julie soon announced another aspect of the Backstage Boss twist. Pooch had to choose three other houseguests to join him "backstage." In the end, Pooch selected Paloma, Alyssa, and Brittany.
Although the trio also can't be nominated, play in the week's competitions, or vote on eviction night, one of them could still be sent out the front door. Luckily, one of them can be saved via America's Vote!
America can vote to save one of Pooch's picks.
The twists are never-ending. At the end of the Season 24 premiere of Big Brother, viewers at home discovered that they have more influence on the game than usual, thanks to the iconic twist known as America's Vote.
"America, you have the power to impact the game on night one," Julie surprisingly announced. "Which one of these three houseguests do you want to keep safe? The power is in your hands."
If you're ready to vote for the houseguest you want to be safe for the week, click the link here. Once you're there, a page titled "Who Do You Want To Keep Safe?" will appear and allow you to submit a total of 10 votes per email address until July 14 at 12 p.m. EST. So, make sure you cast your vote before it's too late!
Catch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.