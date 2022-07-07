The Backstage Boss Twist in 'Big Brother' Allows America to Influence the Game

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 24 of Big Brother.

During the premiere of Big Brother 24, the phrase "expect the unexpected" hit us like a freight train.

Throughout the episode, our trusty host — Julie Chen Moonves — informed viewers to stick around until the end of the night, as she would reveal an all-new twist to the houseguests who would surely shake up the game. And boy, was she right.