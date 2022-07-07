America's Vote on 'Big Brother': What It Means and How To Participate

Although the voting section on the Big Brother website isn't up yet, there's a tab that says "vote." Once voting is open, viewers will be able to vote up to 10 times until July 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST.

The big picture here, though, is that once one of the three women is saved, she might see Pooch as a threat already and he could have a target on his back before the first week is over.

Watch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.