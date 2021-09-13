America's Favorite Houseguest Is Your Chance to Reward Your Favorite 'Big Brother' Player

On Big Brother, you have your first-place winner and a chosen runner-up. Both are voted on by jury members and, any player who makes it to the final two is guaranteed a check. Of course, if you win first place, that check is considerably bigger than the one you'd earn in second. But there's no third place on Big Brother. Instead, the other players can hope they win the title of America's Favorite Houseguest.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike the first- and second-place winners on Big Brother, America's Favorite Houseguest is chosen by viewers. Fans can vote for their favorite player and, on finale night, he or she is awarded a nice $25,000 check. It's not a bad deal, but it does leave the choice up to viewers instead of to the other players.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of every season, Big Brother fans vote for who they believe should win America's Favorite Houseguest. It could be about the player's game in the show or even a fan's personal feelings regarding that houseguest. It's the one prize that isn't in the hands of jury members and, even though it isn't worth as much as the first or second place awards, it's still a nice monetary prize.

How do you vote for America's Favorite Houseguest on 'Big Brother'? Toward the end of each season, CBS updates its Big Brother website to include a place to vote for your favorite houseguest. Fans have the opportunity to vote online up to 10 times per day up until the morning before the season finale. They can use all 10 votes on one player or divide them among a few of their favorites. But every player, including those who were voted out of the house in the first few weeks, are eligible to win America's Favorite Houseguest. Article continues below advertisement Ok this one took off more than the others so just remember to vote Tiffany Mitchell for America's Favorite Houseguest! #BB23 pic.twitter.com/s4N3Ngo0vp — Tiffany Mitchell for AFH | Busy Bi | 💛🐝 (@biguyreviews) September 13, 2021

'Big Brother' fans want to know if the prize for America's Favorite Houseguest increases in Season 23. In Big Brother Season 23, the prize money went up. It was a first for the franchise, but the grand prize increased from $500,000 to $750,000. It still isn't the cool million some fans have been hoping for, but hey, it's a start. What does that mean for the America's Favorite Houseguest prize? Right now, nothing. As it stands, the sole winner of America's Favorite Houseguest vote still gets $25,000. Article continues below advertisement