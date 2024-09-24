'Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina Claims Diddy "Stiffed Me on the Tip" for Bottle Service

Apparently, if you're in the entertainment industry (or even the hospitality industry, in this case), there's a good chance you've come into contact with Sean "Diddy" Combs at some point. For Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina, it was in 2005, when she a VIP server and served Diddy and his entourage all night. But, according to her, Diddy is a bad tipper when it comes to those who wait on him.

Janelle shared in a post on X that has since been deleted that Diddy failed to tip her at that time, despite being given thousands of dollars worth of free bottles. What percent are you supposed to tip on a bill that comes to $0? We aren't too sure. But it's definitely more of the norm to tip your bottle service workers for making sure you and your entire group has a good time into the wee hours of the night.

Janelle Pierzina from 'Big Brother' says Diddy is a bad tipper.

In Janelle's post on X, which is now unavailable to view, she shared that Diddy "stiffed" her on a top at the end of the night at a club in 2005. Despite Janelle giving the group excellent service, according to Janelle, he and his group left without giving her recognition for a job well done.

"In 2005 I did VIP bottle service," Janelle shared on X. "Diddy and his entourage were in my section. The nightclub gave him like 20k in bottles free of charge. I gave his table great service all night. Diddy stiffed me on the tip. Completely! Not only is he a perv, he's a cheap a--!'

Janelle's "perv" comment is likely in reference to Diddy's charges of racketeering and sex trafficking he faced after he was arrested in New York City on Sept. 17. This was after a months-long investigation into Diddy following raids of his Los Angeles and Miami homes. He remains held and his bail was denied. Though Janelle didn;t share any other information or proof to back up her claim, she replied to comments under her tweet to share more information about her time as a bottle service girl.