Video of Diddy's Birthday Guest List Resurfaces, Theory Claims It's Blackmail Some the celebs named in the video include Oprah, Justin Bieber, and DJ Khaled.

Since Diddy's arrest on September 16, the conspiracy theories surrounding the disgraced hip-hop icon have been flying. The latest theory involves a video of Diddy naming some of the biggest names in Hollywood while holding a child on his lap.

Hollywood A-listers named in the video included Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Bieber, and many believe it was actually an attempt at blackmail by the Bad Boy Records founder. So, what is the truth?

Source: MEGA Diddy with Swizz Beats and Nas in 2020.

Diddy's "list of names" was actually the invite list for his birthday party in 2022.

Despite rumors Diddy was naming names in an attempt to save himself, the video that is going viral is actually footage from 2022 ahead of the music mogul's 53rd birthday. In the video, Diddy invites some of the biggest names in Hollywood to his party. Drake, Oprah, J.Lo, A-Rod, Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Snoop, and DJ Khaled are just some of the people mentioned in the resurfaced video.

Diddy went on to name: Swizz Beats

Kelly Rowland

Chris Brown

Maluma

Issa Rae

Ciara

Janelle Monet

Lizzo

Meg Thee Stallion

J Balvin

Naomi Campbell

Jessica Alba

Peter Wilson

Gabriel Union

Usher

Demi Lovato

Tracee Ellis Ross

Swae Lee

Julianne Hough

Diplo

Lil Uzi Vert

D-Nice

Burna Boy

Nicole Scherzinger

Parris Goebel

Cara Delevingne

Winnie Harlow

French Montana

In one TikTok, the caption reads, "Diddy isn't going down by himself. Calls out a list of people that are associated and wants them to reach out, which is why many believed the video was Diddy's attempt a blackmail. The video first went viral in April 2024, following the raid of Diddy's home in Miami.

While the conspiracy theory surrounding the video has been debunked, many still believe the people mentioned are not innocent. "A resurfaced video of P. Diddy listing names for his party is going viral. At the event, some invitees were allegedly drugged, blackmailed, and underage sex trafficking is alleged to have taken place," one person tweeted.

Source: MEGA Mark Wahlberg and Diddy in 2001.

Another wrote, "Sean Combs (P Diddy), wasn't Stupid... When he started feeling the heat, he started Dropping names in the guise of his B-day Party Guest List... He started Ratting People out before he even got arrested... It's no coincidence because there's no coincidences."