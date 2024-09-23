Video of Diddy's Birthday Guest List Resurfaces, Theory Claims It's Blackmail
Some the celebs named in the video include Oprah, Justin Bieber, and DJ Khaled.
Since Diddy's arrest on September 16, the conspiracy theories surrounding the disgraced hip-hop icon have been flying.
The latest theory involves a video of Diddy naming some of the biggest names in Hollywood while holding a child on his lap.
Hollywood A-listers named in the video included Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Bieber, and many believe it was actually an attempt at blackmail by the Bad Boy Records founder.
So, what is the truth?
Diddy's "list of names" was actually the invite list for his birthday party in 2022.
Despite rumors Diddy was naming names in an attempt to save himself, the video that is going viral is actually footage from 2022 ahead of the music mogul's 53rd birthday.
In the video, Diddy invites some of the biggest names in Hollywood to his party. Drake, Oprah, J.Lo, A-Rod, Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Snoop, and DJ Khaled are just some of the people mentioned in the resurfaced video.
Diddy went on to name:
- Swizz Beats
- Kelly Rowland
- Chris Brown
- Maluma
- Issa Rae
- Ciara
- Janelle Monet
- Lizzo
- Meg Thee Stallion
- J Balvin
- Naomi Campbell
- Jessica Alba
- Peter Wilson
- Gabriel Union
- Usher
- Demi Lovato
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Swae Lee
- Julianne Hough
- Diplo
- Lil Uzi Vert
- D-Nice
- Burna Boy
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Parris Goebel
- Cara Delevingne
- Winnie Harlow
- French Montana
In one TikTok, the caption reads, "Diddy isn't going down by himself. Calls out a list of people that are associated and wants them to reach out, which is why many believed the video was Diddy's attempt a blackmail.
The video first went viral in April 2024, following the raid of Diddy's home in Miami.
While the conspiracy theory surrounding the video has been debunked, many still believe the people mentioned are not innocent.
"A resurfaced video of P. Diddy listing names for his party is going viral. At the event, some invitees were allegedly drugged, blackmailed, and underage sex trafficking is alleged to have taken place," one person tweeted.
Another wrote, "Sean Combs (P Diddy), wasn't Stupid... When he started feeling the heat, he started Dropping names in the guise of his B-day Party Guest List... He started Ratting People out before he even got arrested... It's no coincidence because there's no coincidences."
Currently, Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn with no bond while he awaits his trial on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.