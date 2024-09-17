Home > Human Interest No One Is Prepared for the Amount of Lubricant and Baby Oil Seized From Diddy's Property "He used the embarrassing and sensitive recordings he made of the Freak Offs as collateral against the victims." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 17 2024, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the wake of Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest in September 2024, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York unsealed the indictment that led to the music mogul being taken into custody. Damian Williams, an attorney for the Southern District of New York, held a press conference wherein he revealed what some might think is a bit too much information.

Article continues below advertisement

The former rapper is being charged with three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate transportation for prostitution. These charges date back to 2008 and allege that Combs "abused, threatened, and coerced victims to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct," said Williams. Included in this announcement was a list of things seized from Diddy's properties. You'll never guess how much lubricant and baby oil was found.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

After Diddy's arrest, police confiscated an alarming amount of baby oil and lubricant.

In March 2024, authorities raided two properties that belong to Combs, in Los Angeles and Miami. Williams goes into detail regarding what they found during this operation. "They seized firearms and ammunition, including three defaced AR-15s and a large capacity drum magazine." There was also evidence supporting the existence of Diddy's sex parties that he called "Freak Offs." Electronic devices that contained videos and images of women allegedly being abused at these gatherings, were seized.

Here's where things get uncomfortable and upsetting. Williams goes on to say authorities seized "cases and cases of the kinds of personal lubricant and baby oil that Combs' staff allegedly used to stock hotel rooms for the Freak Offs." There were over 1,000 bottles found.

Article continues below advertisement

What is a Freak Off party?

Williams defines the Freak Offs as "extended sexual performances with male commercial sex workers, some of whom he transported or caused to be transported over state lines. Combs allegedly planned and controlled the sex performances which he called 'Freak Offs.'" These were often recorded and sometimes lasted "days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers, and often involved a variety of narcotics." Combs allegedly used drugs to keep victims "obedient and compliant."