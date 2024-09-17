Home > Entertainment > Music "Things Are Finally Changing" — Aubrey O'Day Says She Feels "Validated" by Diddy's Arrest The former Danity Kane member has been vocal about her tumultuous relationship with Diddy. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 17 2024, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When the news broke of Sean "Diddy" Combs's arrest in Manhattan on Monday, many familiar with his feud with Aubrey O'Day awaited a her response to the recent development.

Aubrey, who was in Diddy's group Danity Kane, has been vocal about his alleged behavior for numerous years. Unsurprisingly, she didn't hold back following his arrest.

Source: MEGA

What did Aubrey O'Day say about Sean "Diddy" Combs's arrest?

On Monday, Aubrey took to her Instagram Stories to react to the news of Diddy's arrest. In the post, the "Damaged" singer wrote a message to celebrate a "new chapter" for women and abuse survivors. She also raised the change her former boss's arrest brought on.

"The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter," Aubrey wrote. "Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me." "Things are finally changing," the message concluded.

Aubrey shared several more posts regarding Diddy, including a screenshot of her phone call with Babs Bunny, one of the rapper's artists with his Making the Band Season 2 group, Da Band.

Aubrey also reposted fans who stated she had been trying to tell the world about Diddy's alleged behavior to no avail. Aubrey and Diddy's issues stem from her time on Making the Band. She has alluded to her former boss's abuse in the past but has never pursued legal action.

However, her fellow former Danity Kane band member, Dawn Richard, filed a lawsuit against him last week for sexual assault, sexual battery, false imprisonment, and other charges.

In a lawsuit, it was claimed that Dawn witnessed Diddy physically abuse his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura. Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023 for domestic violence and received an undisclosed settlement the day after she filed.

Diddy was arrested in New York City following a grand jury indictment by Homeland Security. According to AP, he was indicted on federal sex trafficking and racketeering.