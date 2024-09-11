Home > Entertainment > Music Dawn Richard of Danity Kane Claims Diddy "Belittled, Terrorized and Sexually Abused" Her Dawn and Diddy met in 2004 when she won a spot in his 'Making the Band' group. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 11 2024, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content Warning: This article mentions verbal and sexual abuse and domestic violence. In another development in disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs's ongoing legal woes, his former artist, Dawn Richard, has accused him of sexual abuse in a new lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Dawn sued Diddy, claiming he "belittled, terrorized and sexually abused" her throughout their working relationship. Dawn and Diddy's relationship dates back to 2004 when she joined his girl group, Danity Kane, after appearing on Making The Band. According to TMZ, Dawn stated in 2024 via court documents that Diddy's abuse allegedly began then.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Dawn Richard from Danity Kane?

Some of the demands allegedly included him making her rehearse for 48 hours straight and bullying her for being excited to work with him. Dawn also stated Diddy sexually abused her several times, including an instance where he allegedly broke into her dressing room and began groping her breasts and butt and another where he asked her to come to his house and only had underwear on. When she asked him to put more clothes on, Diddy allegedly yelled, "This is my f--king house!"

Article continues below advertisement

Dawn Richard also said she witnessed Diddy physically abuse Cassie Ventura.

Dawn also claimed in her lawsuit that Diddy once locked her inside of a car for two hours after a disagreement. The alleged incident forced the singer to call her father, who drove from Baltimore to New York to save his daughter and confront Diddy. She says her father also threatened to call the police, but never did. In addition to the abuse she allegedly endured from her boss, Dawn said in the lawsuit she witnessed domestic abuse.

According to the lawsuit, Dawn witnessed Diddy's late ex, Kim Porter, leaving his studio with a bruised face. She also claimed to have seen Diddy physically abuse Cassie Ventura and display predatory behavior when they started dating in 2006. Dawn recalled an incident in 2009 where Diddy allegedly slammed Cassie against a wall and threatened to "shelve" her career when she advised Cassie to leave him. Diddy has yet to respond to Dawn's allegations against him.