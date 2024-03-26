Home > Entertainment > Music Hip Hop Stars 50 Cent and Diddy Have Been Beefing for Almost 20 Years Now "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy Done. They don't come like that unless they got a case." By Joseph Allen PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It seems that both Diddy and 50 Cent are exceptionally good at holding grudges. Following the news that two of Diddy's properties had been raided by federal agents, 50 Cent took the opportunity to reignite a decades-old feud between the two of them.

After taking that step, many wanted to better understand why the feud between them started, and why it's still going on. Here's what we know about the feud between 50 Cent and Diddy, which has just begun an exciting new chapter.

Why do 50 Cent and Diddy have beef with each other?

The feud between the two of them really kicked off back in 2006 when 50 Cent released a diss track called "The Bomb." On the track, he claims that Diddy knows who shot and killed Notorious B.I.G. in 1997. Diddy was famously close to Biggie Smalls before his death. Since the song was released, the two have made a wide array of comments about one another, although the beef between them would also go silent for years at a time.

Before the raids, 50 Cent announced that his production company was working on a documentary about the sexual assault allegations that Diddy is facing from multiple women and one man, including his ex-partner Cassie Ventura. He has even posted a clip from the documentary in which Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry in which Mark claims that Diddy spiked girls' drinks at parties.

"The untitled 'Diddy' documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film and Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape," a representative for 50 Cent told Variety in December 2023. As the allegations against against Diddy continue to pile up, it seems like 50 Cent is happily taking a victory lap.

Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case. • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/xqqKVITWv6 — 50cent (@50cent) March 25, 2024

50 Cent posted about the raids on Diddy's house.

Following the news on March 25, 2024, that federal agents had raided two of Diddy's properties in connection with an ongoing investigation, 50 Cent weighed in on social media to let his followers know that he had also heard the news. The rapper posted a headline from a TMZ article about the raids, writing "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy Done. They don't come like that unless they got a case."

Page Six also reported that the rapper posted a picture of Diddy's kids in handcuffs, but the picture has since been deleted. "Shit just got real. The Fed's in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs," the caption apparently read. It's safe to say, then, that even though Diddy is facing what could be serious charges, there's still no love between him and 50 Cent.

The exact reason for the raids remains unclear, but reports suggest that it's connected to charges related to sex trafficking and sexual assault. Diddy also faces separate charges and lawsuits around allegations of sexual assault.