50 Cent Has Secured an Impressive Net Worth That's Set to Multiply

Aside from dominating the rap world, 50 has long been praised by his peers for his business acumen. Not only has he launched successful clothing and footwear lines, but he’s also crossed over into the television world.

And with a number of successful shows under his belt, 50 has become the well-rounded entrepreneur that many people aspire to be. Basically, 50 is rolling in dough, and many want to know more about his net worth. Keep reading to get the full scoop.