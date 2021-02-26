La La Anthony Talks Longstanding Friendship and Working With 50 Cent: "He’s a Genius" (EXCLUSIVE)

Though she has been in the entertainment industry for decades, La La Anthony still feels that she has something to prove.

"A lot of times people want to put you in a box," the former MTV VJ exclusively told Distractify. "I was really popular in my MTV days so people still even after all this time ... I was like 20 years old when I was on MTV but they still see me as that." Since launching her career, La La has become a New York Times best-selling author, a producer, and has had starring roles on several television shows.