Cherie Johnson Talks Punky Power, LGBTQ Romance, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

The heartwarming, teachable moments are the core of Peacock's Punky Brewster series. The '80s American sitcom was revived for a 10-episode series, which follows a grown-up Punky (Soleil Moon Frye), her three four kids, and her lifelong bestie Cherie (Cherie Johnson).

Distractify: Punky Power is about believing in yourself and the belief that things will be OK. What has been a Punky Power moment in your life? Cherie Johnson: Oh girl, I’ve had so many. Pregnancy for me was a real feat. I went into labor at 14 weeks. My daughter was trying to come out before her bones were developed, so I spent eight months on bed rest. To go through contractions for eight months, I definitely had to remind myself for many days, ‘You can do this.’ If any woman has been through pregnancy, to have contractions for seven months... and I didn’t get up and kill anybody...

I love teachable moments in sitcoms, but this series flips the script where the parents learn from the kids. As a parent yourself, how do you relate to learning from your kids instead of the other way around? CJ: I learn from my daughter every single day. She’s only 6 years old but it’s shocking what a kid can teach you. My daughter told me the other day, I was having PMS, she looked at me and she said, ‘Mommy, I understand that today is difficult but maybe you need to take some time out for yourself and remember that happiness is a choice.

Fans meet your girlfriend in Season 1. How do you think queer representation in a sitcom and character development of an LGBTQ+ character has changed in the past few decades to today? CJ: In the '80s and '90s, there really was none … and it was stereotypical, which is so sad. Today, it’s so much more accepting. It’s just a part of day-to-day life and representation matters and I pray that I’m representing well. We all have those friends that grew up and maybe chose a different lifestyle than you.

The way it’s done, there is no coming out because I don’t believe Cherie was ever in a closet unless it was Mariah Carey’s closet. … We’ve (Punky and Cherie) known each other our whole lives so she’s (Punky) definitely gone through this journey with Cherie already, she already knows, and Cherie is in a place where she is completely happy and she’s in a stable relationship and she’s found Lauren, who is played by Jasika Nicole, who is an attorney and a Black woman, and who is doing well for herself. So, we get to portray a nice Black power couple.