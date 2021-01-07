Meet the Cast of the 'Punky Brewster' Reboot Coming to Peacock

According to the revival's synopsis, the series will follow a grown-up Punky who is a single mother of three and trying to get her life together. She eventually meets a young foster girl named Izzy who reminds Punky a lot of herself from when she was a kid.

For fans of the '80s sitcom, Soleil Moon Frye will once again star as Punky, and Cherie Johnson will reprise her role as Punky's best friend, Cherie. The series will also star Freddie Prinze Jr. as Travis, Punky's ex-husband.