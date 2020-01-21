Heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. Seemingly Fell off the Map — Where'd He Go?

He made his network TV debut on Family Matters in an unnamed "Tough Guy" role and had another role on ABC Afterschool Specials before nabbing two big parts in The House of Yes and I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997.

From there, he solidified his role as a cinema heartthrob in Miramax's She's All That. The studio, known for its cutting edge approach to filmmaking, also made bank in romcoms, like 40 Days and 40 Nights, which coincidentally starred Josh Hartnett.