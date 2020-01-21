We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
freddie-prinze-jr-i-know-what-you-did-last-summer-1-1579622928494.jpg
Source: Columbia Pictures

Heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. Seemingly Fell off the Map — Where'd He Go?

By

In the late '90s and early 2000s, there were a few heartthrobs getting featured in romantic comedies, twisted relationship dramas, and horror flicks: Ryan Phillippe, Josh Hartnett, and of course Freddie Prinze Jr. While a lot's been said about Ryan and Josh, what happened to Freddie?

Where's Freddie Prinze Jr. today?

Freddie got his start in show business before he was even born, technically. The son of popular actor and comedian Freddie Prinze who skyrocketed to fame in the '70s, he was born in 1976, at the height of Prinze Sr.'s career. Sadly, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star didn't get to know his father, because at the age of 22, the Chico and the Man star fell into a deep depression after becoming addicted to quaaludes and cocaine.