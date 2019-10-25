Adam Devine Is Engaged! Meet His Future Wife, Chloe Bridges

Adam Devine has had a pretty good year. He starred in two films and a hit HBO series that's already been picked up for Season 2. But Adam is turning a good year into an even better one by getting engaged to his girlfriend of four years, Chloe Bridges. Who is Chloe Bridges? Let's take a look at the talented actress's history and how the couple confirmed their engagement in a very on-brand way.

Who is Chloe Bridges? Odds are that you've seen her a lot before. The 27-year-old actress has been on the map for quite some time. Chloe got her start as Zoey on Freddie Prinze Jr.'s sitcom, Freddie. She then played Dana in the sequel to Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. She guest-starred in a number of sitcoms, like New Girl, Suburgatory, and 90210, until she landed a recurring role as Donna LaDonna on The Carrie Diaries.

Source: GETTY

She landed several more recurring roles following The Carrie Diaries, including Pretty Little Liars and Daytime Divas. These days, she can be seen as Roxy on Netflix's controversial hit Insatiable.

Adam and Chloe met back in 2014 while shooting their film, The Final Girls. They began dating in February 2015 and were quickly seen out and about by paparazzi together. They got the chance to work with each other again on the set of Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates in 2016. They haven't been the sort of couple that hides from the public eye and they frequently post pictures of their date nights together on Instagram.

Source: GETTY

So when's the wedding? Adam just popped the question and made the announcement a few days later on Instagram. With how long wedding planning can take, it'll probably be a little while before the lovebirds make it down the aisle. That being said, Adam has made it clear he supports Chloe taking over the whole process. In his announcement post, he wrote, "Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting."

He also stated, You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard."

Chloe posted on her own page, confirming the news. She wrote, "I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met."