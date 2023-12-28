Home > Entertainment 50 Cent Wants to Collaborate With Taraji P. Henson Make an Unlikely Alliance 50 Cent has emerged as a surprising ally and reached out to acclaimed actor Taraji P. Henson following the craziness going on with 'Empire' right now. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 28 2023, Published 8:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@50cent; Getty Images

The Gist: 50 Cent's Power once rivaled with the show Empire.

Now that Taraji P. Henson is finished with the show, 50 Cent is reaching out.

Fans are losing their minds over the potential collab.

Fans are surprised because 50 Cent threw a curveball and extended a hand of collaboration to none other than the powerhouse Taraji P. Henson. Taraji fired her entire team for not capitalizing on her Empire success.

50 Cent didn't waste any time and wanted to collaborate with Taraji. He said, “I'm ready to work, let's get it!" In this bold move, 50 Cent is shedding light on some troubling industry woes head-on.

50 Cent supports Taraji P. Henson despite being on rival shows in the past.

In a plot twist, 50 Cent has put aside the fierce rivalry between two television giants, Empire and Power, set the stage for an unexpected turn of events. Empire is a star-studded family drama centered around a music empire. The show majorly clashed with the gritty underworld depicted in Power where crime and power struggles took center stage. As the battle of ratings unfolded, so did the tension between the casts, who found themselves on opposing sides of the small screen divide.

Fast forward to the present, and the narrative takes an unforeseen twist. 50 Cent, known for his unapologetic candor, is extending a supportive hand to Taraj. He took to Instagram to say, “They dropped the ball. F--- em @tarajiphenson. I’m ready to work let’s get it! GLG GreenLightGang G-unit Film & TV.” This unexpected move not only signals a departure from old grudges but it also got fans talking about inequities in Hollywood.

50 Cent's offer to Taraji has ignited major fan chatter.

News of 50 Cent's proposition to work with Taraji resonates with others and has got a lot of people talking. Empire fans — known for their unwavering passion — have been making suggestions for different roles Taraji could play. In response to 50 Cent's shout-out, one fan said, "She needs her own show like Queen of the South!" And another said, "PLEASE put her in a show, it’s already a hit!!!"

50 Cent's eagerness to collaborate with Henson emerges as a defiant chord struck against the dissonance of industry challenges. Taraji's candid admission of parting ways with her team post-Empire resonates as a rallying cry, exposing the underbelly of an industry grappling with pay disparities and undervalued talent.