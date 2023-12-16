Home > Entertainment > Music Once Crunk Kings, Where Are the Ying Yang Twins Now? In the early 2000s you couldn't enter a club without getting a dose of these crunk masters. Where are the Ying Yang Twins now? They're back on tour! By Sarah Walsh Dec. 15 2023, Published 9:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@Yingyangtwins@Ying Yang Twins

The Gist: Kaine and D-Roc, better known as the Ying Yang Twins, rocked us with "Shake Shaker" and "The Whisper Song."

In 2022, they only had net worths of about $50,000 each.

Their latest tour has brought their net worth up to $8 million!

In the early 2000s, hip-hop pulsated with infectious beats and energetic lyrics — many of which hailed from the Ying Yang Twins. The dynamic duo was made up of Kaine and D-Roc — also known as Eric Jackson and D'Angelo Holmes.

From Atlanta, their unique style and undeniable stage presence propelled these southern rappers to the forefront of the crunk movement. With hits like "Whistle While You Twurk," "Salt Shaker," and "Wait (The Whisper Song)," the Ying Yang Twins left quite an impression on the music scene in the 2000s. Where are they now?

Where are the Ying Yang Twins now?

Source: Instagram/@Yingyangtwins

Fast forward to the present day, and the Ying Yang Twins find themselves in a new chapter of their careers. The duo, once omnipresent in the early 2000s, experienced a period of relative quiet on the mainstream front. But lately, things have been far from a silent one for Kaine and D-Roc. A resurgence, marked by their 2023–2024 tour, has elevated them back into the limelight.

Major radio hits made the Ying Yang Twins huge!

To understand the impact of the Ying Yang Twins, we need to revisit their chart-topping hits that defined an era. "Whistle While You Twurk," their debut single in 2000, served as the precursor to a string of successes. "Salt Shaker" in 2003, a collaboration with Lil Jon, catapulted the Ying Yang Twins to national acclaim and they dominated clubs and airwaves alike.

The provocatively titled "Wait (The Whisper Song)" from the 2005 album floored us all, and there was a time when you couldn't walk into a club without hearing the song. Each hit not only contributed to the soundtrack of the early 2000s but also solidified the Ying Yang Twins' status as pioneers of the crunk movement.

In 2022, the Ying Yang Twins didn't have much in their bank accounts, but now they are millionaires again.

Believe it or not, in 2022, financial challenges loomed over the Ying Yang Twins. Reports indicated a combined net worth of $100,000 — which is pretty modest considering their massive success. But the narrative took an unexpected turn in 2023. The duo's combined net worth surged to an estimated $8 million, due to their 2023–2024 concert tour.

As the Ying Yang Twins continue their musical journey into 2024, their story becomes a testament to the enduring power of rhythm and rhyme. From the heights of crunk dominance to financial challenges and their resurgence, Kaine and D-Roc stand as symbols of perseverance.